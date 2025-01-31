Anthony supplied 16 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal across 24 minutes during Thursday's 119-90 loss to Portland.

Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero carried the way for the Magic in this loss, but Anthony managed to deliver a solid stat line despite coming off the bench. The lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis remains an issue for the fifth-year veteran, and the return to the bench suggests he won't carry a lot of fantasy upside in most formats going forward, especially if Jalen Suggs (quadriceps) returns to action soon.