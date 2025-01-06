Anthony accumulated 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and three blocks over 28 minutes during Sunday's 105-92 loss to the Jazz.

Anthony had a solid showing as a defensive presence, particularly with his three blocks, but the shooting woes can't be overlooked. Anthony made his first start of the season Sunday and could remain in that role due to the absence of other guards such as Jalen Suggs (back), Anthony Black (back) and Gary Harris (hamstring), which should translate into an uptick in his fantasy upside on a short-term scenario.