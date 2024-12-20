Bitadze closed Thursday's 105-99 loss to the Thunder with 15 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block across 27 minutes.

Bitadze notched his third double-double over his last four appearances, and he continues to make the most of his opportunities on the offensive end, hitting 55.8 percent of his tries from the field over this brief hot stretch. He's putting together a solid month of December, averaging 11.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 blocks over seven games. While Bitadze isn't a sure thing to log 30-plus minutes on a nightly basis, he's shown that he only needs 20-to-25 minutes to be productive across the board.