Banchero (oblique) is expected to return to action Thursday versus Minnesota or Friday versus Milwaukee, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Banchero, who hasn't played since Oct. 30 due to a torn right oblique, returned to full practice Wednesday, marking the final checkpoint he needed to clear in his recovery. While the Magic likely won't ask Banchero to play both ends of the upcoming back-to-back set following a lengthy absence, fantasy managers should look to activate him once it's confirmed in which game he'll be making his return. Prior to his injury, Banchero had a tremendous start to the campaign with averages of 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.2 three-pointers across 36.4 minutes in five games.