Doncic closed Sunday's 124-118 win over Charlotte with 23 points (8-19 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists and one block in 36 minutes.

Despite a cold night from beyond the arc, Doncic scored effectively and was a sharp facilitator. Notably, there was chatter throughout the game on Doncic favoring his left quad/leg, which have dealt with lingering issues for months. Don't be surprised if he shows up on the injury report in coming days, even if it's precautionary.