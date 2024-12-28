The NBA announced Saturday that Marshall has been suspended for four games due to an on-court altercation with Jusuf Nurkic.
Marshall had already been ejected from Friday's contest against Portland after punching Nurkic in the face with 9:02 remaining in the third quarter. Marshall also attempted to further engage with Nurkic in a hostile manner in the corridor outside the locker rooms. Marshall will remain sidelined until Jan. 6 against Memphis. Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence.
