Simmons (calf/back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Simmons will be sidelined Monday for a third straight game due to lower-back injury management and left-calf soreness. His next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Pistons. With the Nets facing multiple injuries to its starters and top rotational players, Reece Beekman, Tyrese Martin and Tosan Evbuomwan should all see heavy minutes alongside Keon Johnson, Ziaire Williams, Jalen Wilson and Noah Clowney.