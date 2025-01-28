Simmons (back) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After missing the last five games with a back issue, Simmons will return to the floor for the Nets for Wednesday's game on the road in Charlotte. The veteran guard may not be the dominant two-way player he once was with the Philadelphia 76ers, but he's put up decent numbers for Brooklyn this season, averaging 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, shooting 55.5 percent from the floor.