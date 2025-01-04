Johnson (ankle) won't play in Saturday's game versus the 76ers and will be re-evaluated ahead of the team's West Coast road trip which starts Jan. 10 against Denver, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Johnson has been downgraded doubtful to out Saturday due to a sprained right ankle and will miss at least three contests. Jalen Wilson, Noah Clowney and Ziaire Williams are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Johnson is set to be re-evaluated ahead of Friday's matchup with Denver.