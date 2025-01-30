Russell produced six points (3-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 104-83 win over the Hornets.

Russell was unusually passive on the offensive end, scoring single digits for the first time in the past four games. Since arriving in Brooklyn, Russell has dealt with many obstacles, including injuries and an uncertain role. Given the Nets' trajectory is pointed firmly south, it's hard to envisage a point where Russell's role becomes any clearer moving forward.