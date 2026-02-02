Wolf chipped in six points (2-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block across 29 minutes during Sunday's 130-77 loss to the Pistons.

Wolf salvaged a rough shooting night with a big performance on the glass. The 27th overall pick in last year's draft tied his career-high in rebounding along with six points and four assists. Wolf missed all five of his tries from distance, but still averages 1.1 makes from downtown on the year.