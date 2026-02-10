Wolf provided 13 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals over 26 minutes during Monday's 123-115 win over the Bulls.

Wolf moved into the starting lineup, scoring double digits for the third straight game. Although his role continues to fluctuate, his production over the past week has been relatively strong, averaging 12.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.8 combined steals and blocks in four games during that time. While he is more of a stash than a must-roster player, he is doing enough to be held in certain situations right now.