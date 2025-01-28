Sharpe contributed 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals across 23 minutes during Monday's 110-96 loss to the Kings.

Sharpe recorded his third double-double of the season, continuing to flash some nice upside despite his limited role. Nic Claxton was battling foul issues throughout the contest, allowing Sharpe to see a handful of extra minutes. While there could very well come a time when Sharpe is playing meaningful minutes on a nightly basis, it appears as though we aren't quite there yet.