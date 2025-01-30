Sharpe left Wednesday's game against the Hornets with 5:52 remaining in the second quarter due to left hamstring tightness and won't return, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Sharpe played 10 minutes and recorded five points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one assist before departing. While the Nets haven't provided official word on the severity of Sharpe's injury, even mild hamstring injuries often require a few days to heal, so the fourth-year center could face an uphill battle to play in the Nets' next game Saturday at Houston. Trendon Watford served as Nicolas Claxton's primary backup in the second half of Wednesday's contest and will likely be in the rotation Saturday if Sharpe can't play.