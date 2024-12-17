Sharpe finished with 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three steals in 20 minutes off the bench during Monday's 130-101 loss to Cleveland.

The backup center produced his best game yet since making a belated season debut Dec. 2 due to a hamstring injury he suffered in training camp. The Nets are in sell mode and may try to find a taker for Nic Claxton's contract, which runs through 2027-28. If he does get moved, Sharpe -- who is in the final year of his rookie deal and will be a restricted free agent this offseason -- could see his fantasy value soar in a starting role.