Powell ended Monday's 123-115 win over the Bulls with 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and five rebounds over 23 minutes.

This was one of Powell's best performances of the season, as he was able to take advantage of some maintenance days for Michael Porter and Egor Demin. While not a fantasy pickup yet, Powell may be worth keeping an eye on in deeper formats with player development expected to be a focus for Brooklyn down the stretch.