Demin ended with five points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one block in 19 minutes during Friday's 112-109 win over Chicago.

Demin continues to alternate between good and bad performances, this time turning in a sub-par effort. The good news is that he continues to start and, for the most part, has been playing close to starter-level minutes. Assuming you can deal with the ups and downs, Demin warrants a roster spot in most standard formats.