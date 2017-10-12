Nets' Kamari Murphy: Inks deal with Nets
Murphy signed a contract with the Nets on Thursday, Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports.
Murphy split his four-year collegiate career between Oklahoma State and Miami, and is coming off a senior campaign with the Hurricanes where he averaged 7.1 points and 7.3 rebounds across 29.4 minutes. He failed to be selected in the 2017 NBA Draft, but will now join the Nets for the next week or so. He'll likely be waived before the regular-season opener and this is likely just an attempt to get Murphy to sign with the team's G-League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.
