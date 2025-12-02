Porter posted 35 points (13-24 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Monday's 116-103 win over the Hornets.

After missing the Nets' last two games due to back tightness, Porter led all players in scoring with a season-best 35 points. The 27-year-old forward also caught fire from beyond the arc, leading Brooklyn to its first home win by knocking down a season-high seven triples. He was also impactful on the defensive end, tallying multiple steals for the third time on the campaign. Porter has been a machine on the offensive end so far this season, and he has scored at least 20 points in 10 of his last 11 appearances.