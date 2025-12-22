Porter registered 24 points (9-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 36 minutes during the Nets' 96-81 win over the Raptors on Sunday.

Porter set the tone for the Nets early with 17 points in the first half, 10 of which came in the second quarter. Porter connected on at least four triples for the 14th time this season and logged his fifth double-double of the season (and second in the month of December). In seven games since Dec. 1, Porter has averaged 28.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 4.9 threes and 1.0 steals over 33.4 minutes per game.