Porter contributed 21 points (7-18 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes during the Nets' 125-109 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

It was an off night from beyond the arc for Porter, and it was the second time this season that he failed to hit a three-pointer on at least nine attempts. Part of those struggles could have been him shaking off the rust following a two-game absence due to personal reasons, but he still managed to lead the Nets in scoring while logging his ninth double-double of the season. Porter has averaged 24.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 3.7 threes and 1.0 steals over 32.9 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.