Porter has been ruled out for Friday's game in Utah due to personal reasons, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Friday's game is the second of a back-to-back set, so Porter likely would have been rested anyway, but instead, he'll skip the game for personal reasons. With both Porter and Noah Clowney (back) unavailable for Friday's game, Danny Wolf and Egor Demin could see a sizeable uptick in usage and Drake Powell could start. Porter's next chance to play will come Sunday in Detroit.