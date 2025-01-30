Claxton posted 12 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, six blocks and one steal over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 104-83 win over the Hornets.

Claxton recorded a season-high six blocked shots, helping the Nets to a rare victory. It's been a disappointing season for Claxton, averaging just 9.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 combined steals and blocks. However, with both Noah Clowney (ankle) and Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring) now sidelined, he could be forced into more minutes, at least for the short-term.