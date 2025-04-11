Claxton finished with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes during Thursday's 133-109 loss to the Hawks.

Claxton played fewer than 20 minutes for the third straight game, one of which he missed altogether due to rest purposes. Given the Nets have well and truly packed it in for the season, it is somewhat surprising to see Claxton on the active roster. With that said, health has been an issue in the past, so it is certainly encouraging that he is giving it a go, despite the fact wins are not on the agenda. Through 69 games, Claxton has put up averages of 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 26.9 minutes per game.