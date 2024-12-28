Claxton closed with 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and three steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 96-87 loss to the Spurs.

Claxton didn't have his best shooting performance, as evidenced by the fact he ended with more field goal attempts than points scored, but he still did enough to secure a double-double. This was his first double-double since Dec. 8 and the fifth time he accomplished this feat in the 2024-25 campaign. Claxton remains valuable in most fantasy formats due to his two-way upside, but his numbers are down compared to what he accomplished in 2023-24.