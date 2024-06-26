Claxton intends to sign a four-year, $100 million contract extension with the Nets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Less than 24 hours after dealing Mikal Bridges to the Knicks, Brooklyn locked up Claxton for four seasons. The 24-year-old has started in each of his 147 appearances the last two seasons, and averaged 11.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 21 assists and 2.1 blocks per game in 2024. Claxton's name had been rumored in trade talks this offseason with the Nets slated for a rebuild, but for now, he's one of the franchise's cornerstones.