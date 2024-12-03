Claxton ended Monday's 128-102 loss to Chicago with 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one block and one steal over 24 minutes.

The Nets looked outmatched on both ends of the court in this matchup, but Claxton was one of the few decent performers for Brooklyn while ending just two boards away from a double-double. Claxton has struggled with injuries of late, which have caused him to miss five of the Nets' last 10 games. He's averaging 7.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game across eight starts.