Claxton will miss at least one week with a lower back strain and will receive an epidural injection Friday, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The Nets slowly worked Claxton back from hamstring soreness earlier in the season, and he will now miss time with a new injury. The big man has appeared in seven straight contests (five starts) in November, during which he has averaged 8.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 0.9 blocks across 27.0 minutes per game. While Claxton is sidelined, Ben Simmons and Noah Clowney could be in store for more run at center.