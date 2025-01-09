Claxton contributed 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 113-98 loss to the Pistons.

The 25-year-old center is getting leaned on more heavily while the Nets deal with a wave of injuries. Claxton has played 30-plus minutes in seven of the last eight games, averaging 11.3 points, 7.6 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks over that stretch while recording three double-doubles. That level of production is still a step below the numbers he delivered the prior two seasons however, and if Claxton isn't making a consistent impact with his rim protection, he's tough to roster in most season-long fantasy formats.