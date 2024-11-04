Clowney (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

With Ben Simmons (rest) and Clowney unavailable, the Nets will be shorthanded in the frontcourt, as Nic Claxton is available but remains on a minutes limit during the second half of a back-to-back set. Jalen Wilson and Ziaire Williams are candidates for increased roles versus Memphis. Clowney's MRI returned clean Monday morning, and his absence is merely precautionary, so he should have a chance to suit up Friday in Boston.