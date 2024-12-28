Clowney was ejected in the fourth quarter of Friday's game against the Spurs after being assessed two technical fouls, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports. He finished the game with five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, an assist and a steal across 24 minutes off the bench.

Clowney got called for a tech after disagreeing with the call and pushing Jeremy Sochan, and he was tossed after going right after the official. He returned to the bench in this game after three straight starts, and he's likely to remain as a depth option in the frontcourt if both Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton remain healthy.