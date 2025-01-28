Clowney (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After leaving Monday's game against the Kings with a sprained left ankle, Clowney will need to miss at least one contest Wednesday due to the injury. The severity of the issue is unclear, but Clowney's next chance to see the floor for the Nets comes Saturday against Houston. With Ben Simmons (back) off the injury report against Charlotte, he would appear to be the most likely choice to replace Clowney in Brooklyn's starting lineup.