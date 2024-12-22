Clowney provided 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during Saturday's 105-94 loss to Utah.

Clowney received just his second start of the season, filling in for Dorian Finney-Smith who was a late scratch due to a calf injury. Seen as a potential breakout coming into the season, Clowney's role has been inconsistent, to say the least. He has played at least 29 minutes in two straight games, although could very well see a reduction should the team start to get healthy bodies back on the floor. With that said, the Nets are going nowhere fast and it makes sense for them to try and get Clowney on the floor as much as possible, albeit later in the season.