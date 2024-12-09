Braun finished Sunday's 141-111 victory over the Hawks with 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block over 32 minutes.

Braun stuffed the stat sheet will extending his double-digit scoring streak to 22 games this season. The 23-year-old was efficient from the field in the blowout win, and he also tied his season high in rebounds. Braun's availability and productivity have made him a viable fantasy option this season, and through five appearances in December, he has averaged 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 53.1 percent from the field in 36.2 minutes per contest.