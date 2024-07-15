Holmes announced via social media that he's scheduled to undergo surgery Monday to repair his torn right Achilles' tendon.

The first-round draft pick out of Dayton suffered the injury in his first appearance for the Nuggets on Friday in the Las Vegas Summer League. He'll face a lengthy and arduous recovery process from surgery and is expected to miss the entire 2024-25 season, and his availability for Summer League in 2025 could also be affected. The Nuggets had been hopeful that Holmes would slot in as their top backup to Nikola Jokic during the upcoming season, but Dario Saric, Peyton Watson, DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji now look to be the top contenders to fill frontcourt minutes on the second unit.