Murray (hamstring) will go through his pre-game routine and will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Clippers, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Murray has missed the past two games for Denver due to right hamstring inflammation, and while he went through some portions of Wednesday's practice, a final call will be made closer to the 9 p.m. ET tipoff. Murray should return to the starting lineup if deemed available, but if not, Russell Westbrook would probably remain in the first unit.