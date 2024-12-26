Murray closed with 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and six assists over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 110-100 loss to the Suns.

Murray returned from a one-game absence but didn't look at his best. Aside from seeing his four-game streak of games with at least 20 points come to an end, the star floor general also notched his second-worst scoring output of the season. Murray is averaging 20.1 points and 6.1 assists per game in December, but the inconsistencies he's endured over the last few weeks conspire against his fantasy upside a bit.