Jokic amassed 20 points (8-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, 13 assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Monday's 130-129 win over the Kings.

Jokic was coming off a 16-point, seven-rebound effort in the Dec. 13 win over the Clippers, and while that was a subpar line for his standards, the star big man didn't waste time to bounce back and deliver the numbers fantasy managers have grown accustomed to seeing off him this season. This was his 10th triple-double of the season, and Jokic should be in line for another loaded stat line Thursday in a favorable matchup against the Trail Blazers.