Jokic (ankle) has been upgraded to available for Friday's game against the Warriors.
Jokic will return to the lineup after a one-game absence, and he'll look to build off his epic performance the last time he saw the court, when he posted a career-high 61 points in a double-overtime loss to the Timberwolves on April 1. Jokic is averaging 32.8 points, 13.0 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game since the beginning of March.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Probable for Friday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Ruled out against San Antonio•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable vs. San Antonio•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Delivers 61-point triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Probable for Tuesday•