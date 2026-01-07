Huff finished Tuesday's 120-116 loss to Cleveland with 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 31 minutes.

Huff ceded his spot in the starting lineup to Micah Potter in the two games prior to Tuesday's contest, but the two big men swapped spots against Cleveland. Huff made the most of the change, tying a season high in points while finishing as the Pacers' second-leading scorer behind Pascal Siakam (22 points). Huff also tied a season high with four triples, and he'll look to carry that momentum into Thursday's game against a Hornets team that will be without Ryan Kalkbrenner (elbow).