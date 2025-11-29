Huff racked up 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and four blocks over 22 minutes during Friday's 119-86 victory over Washington.

Huff moved back into the starting lineup, just the third time he has assumed that position all season. On the heels of some encouraging performances, Huff was rewarded and made the most of his opportunity. In three games over the past week, he has averaged 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers in 22.7 minutes per game. While the rotation could certainly change again, Huff is worth adding in standard leagues, at least for the time being.