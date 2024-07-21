Newton logged 17 points (3-9 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 27 minutes of Saturday's 100-93 loss to the Cavaliers in Summer League.

Newton took on a larger offensive role with Johnny Furphy, Ben Sheppard and Jarace Walker sitting out. While he struggled from long range, Newton had no troubles getting to the basket and drawing fouls, attempting a game-high 10 free throws. A second round pick in the 2024 NBA draft, Newton isn't expected to see regular action with the Pacers as a rookie.