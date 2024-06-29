George declined his $48.7 million player option with the Clippers on Saturday, and he will now become an unrestricted free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

George declining his player option now takes any hope of a trade off the table for the Clippers. The All-Star will plan on meeting with several teams who have the cap space to sign him, the Clippers included. George was tasked with carrying the offensive load in the playoffs during Kawhi Leonard's (knee) absence last season, and the Clippers' refusal to extend him on a four-year maximum contract likely resulted in him becoming a free agent. The 34-year-old averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals across 33.8 minutes in 74 regular-season games. Moreover, George also averaged 47.1 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from three, both career highs for the 14-year veteran.