Williamson registered 24 points (11-21 FG, 2-5 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and three blocks across 23 minutes during Friday's 136-123 victory over Utah.

Following a one-game respite in Wednesday's win over Dallas, Williamson recorded team-high numbers in points and boards in just 23 minutes of action Friday. Over his past four games since returning from a hamstring injury, the superstar forward has averaged 20.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks in 25.6 minutes. Williamson has yet to play at least 30 minutes in a game since he got back into New Orleans' lineup, so the Pelicans appear to be monitoring the oft-injured forward's workload for the time being.