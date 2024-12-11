Thompson (groin) has been removed from the injury report in advance of Thursday's game against Boston.

Thompson is set to return to action after a two-game absence, initially due to an illness and secondarily due to groin soreness. The second-year wing is averaging 6.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks in 15.2 minutes across his five appearances this season. He has yet to exceed 20 minutes of action in any contest as Detroit gradually acclimates him following an extended absence due to blood clotting issues.