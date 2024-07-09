Thompson won't participate in Summer League while recovering from a blood clot, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Thompson's rookie season was cut short in March after undergoing treatment for a blood clot. He finished with averages of 8.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals across 25.1 minutes in 63 regular-season games. The Pistons are likely playing it safe with the 21-year-old, as he is expected to ramp up on-court activity during the summer and be ready for training camp in the fall.