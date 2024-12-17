Stewart has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Heat due to a hyperextended left knee. He'll finish the game with four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds across seven minutes.

Stewart grabbed his left knee and limped back to the locker room following an awkward landing on a shot contest. With the big man sidelined, Ron Holland and Paul Reed are candidates for an increased role off the bench. Stewart will likely undergo further testing on his knee, though his next chance to play will come Thursday against Utah.