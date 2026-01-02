Sasser finished Thursday's 118-112 loss to Miami with 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 24 minutes.

After having recorded a DNP-CD in four straight games, Sasser has logged 20-plus minutes in back-to-back outings. The 25-year-old guard has made the most of his minutes of late, scoring at least 18 points in each of his last two appearances. He has totaled 37 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals across 48 minutes in that two-game stretch.