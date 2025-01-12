Hardaway notched 27 points (9-13 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals over 32 minutes during Saturday's 123-114 victory over the Raptors.

Hardaway returned to the hardwood following a one-game absence, and the veteran couldn't have imagined a better outcome for his return. He missed just one of his eight three-point attempts and also established a new season-high scoring mark in this win. Hardaway has scored in double digits in five of his six January outings while going 19-for-39 from three in that span.