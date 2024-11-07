Walter exited Wednesday's game against the Kings and went back to the locker room with what appears to be a right shoulder injury, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Walter got caught on a screen by Domantas Sabonis and went straight back to the locker room after exiting the contest. While he's sidelined, Jonathan Mogbo and Jamison Battle could see more minutes. It's worth noting Walter dealt with an injury to the same shoulder throughout training camp and the first five games of the regular season.